One arrested, one still at large in smash-and-grab thefts in Sac State parking lots

One suspect has been arrested in connection with a series of window-smash thefts from vehicles reported earlier this month at Sacramento State, but another suspect remains at large, campus police said.
Sacramento State community service officers detained one of two suspects, who had been caught on camera Sept. 12 and wanted for questioning in association with the smash-and-grabs, after locating and pulling over the suspect vehicle Monday, the campus police department said Tuesday in a Facebook post.
A Facebook post earlier this month by the Sacramento State Police Department warned students and faculty to be on the lookout for a white, late ‘90s or early-2000s model Ford Ranger pickup truck, and released relatively clear surveillance camera photos of two male suspects.
The thefts were reported as having occurred at “multiple campus locations.”
The suspect seen in photos with red pants and a brown baseball cap was arrested after the stop, Sacramento State police said.
The other suspect, seen in photos with short hair, wearing a white T-shirt and with his left hand appearing to be wrapped in a towel or piece of cloth, is still at large as of Tuesday morning, police said.
Anyone with information regarding either suspect or the thefts is advised to contact the Sacramento State Police Department at 916-278-6000.
