North Highlands gang member lied about his tattoos. After plea, he now faces prison time

A North Highland gang member pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of obstruction of justice and four counts of perjury after giving false testimony.
Joseph Woloszyn, 32, of Sacramento provided false testimony under oath in regards to his gang tattoos, nickname, phone number, and contacts with an associate, according to a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California.
Woloszyn’s indictment states that on Aug. 15, 2016, a defendant identified as M.W. was arrested for multiple violations of his federal supervised release following a felony conviction, including association with Woloszyn, a known member of the Crips.
“When they come to me, good luck.” Woloszyn said to M.W. in a recorded jail phone call prior to his testimony. “I’m going to stay solid all the way through, regardless.”
During M.W.’s evidence hearing on June 28, 2017, Woloszyn denied that he had gang tattoos and that he had visited the defendant in 2016, and refuted his aliases and contact information, according to the indictment.
Woloszyn is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 15 and faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to the release.
He is being held without bail at the Sacramento County Mail Jail.
