‘What happens in the family, stays in the family.’ Teacher admits to incest sex abuse

A former Stockton special education teacher was found guilty on Sept. 20 of transportation of minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and transporting an adult daughter across state lines with intent to engage in incest after years of sexual abuse.
Rodney Flucas, 49, was convicted on charges related to the long-term sexual abuse of three of his daughters and two others, all of whom were minors when he began abusing them, according to a press release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California.
Flucas’ household mantra over the years was “what happens in the family, stays in the family,” as part of his attempt to keep his children and other minors quiet about the abuse, and to encourage them to lie to investigators and police, according to the release.
DNA testing shows that Flucas fathered 10 children with victims who testified against him, among the 23 children he has fathered with numerous women, according to the release.
Hoping that her death would shed light on the abuse, one of Flucas’ teenage daughters attempted suicide in February 2017 by driving into a lamppost, according to the release.
She survived, but when she was taken to the hospital, she informed authorities about the abuse, which prompted five other victims to divulge it as well, according to the release.
Flucas’ abuse began around 2000, when he and his family lived in Valdosta, Georgia, authorities said. He was subject to a 2014 child abuse investigation brought by the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services after the grandmother of four of his children accused him of impregnating two of his daughters, according to the release.
The investigation was closed without bringing any charges, and Flucas moved his family to Americus, Georgia in August 2014, where the abuse of his children continued, according to the release.
In Americus, Flucas worked as a teacher for the deaf and hard of hearing for one month before being fired amidst sexual abuse allegations, according to the release.
Flucas and his family moved in September 2014 to Klamath Falls, Oregon, where the abuse continued and he impregnated an adult daughter for the third time, according to the release.
During his time in Oregon, Flucas began abusing a 15-year-old friend of one of his daughters, eventually having her move in with him, and impregnating her when she was 16, according to the release.
In response to more allegations in Oregon in 2015, Flucas moved his family and the minor he had impregnated to Stockton, and continued to sexually abuse them until February 2017, when his daughter attempted suicide and subsequently disclosed the abuse.
Flucas is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 17 and faces 10 years to life in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. On June 26, he was found guilty of attempted witness tampering; for that, he faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.
