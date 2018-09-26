Three arrests made in shooting death of Lodi podiatrist, police say

Three men were arrested in connection with the Aug. 1 shooting of Dr. Thomas Shock of Lodi, according to Lodi police.
Robert Elmo Lee, 79, of Lodi, and Christopher Anthony Costello, 26, of Sacramento were arrested Sept. 25, said the Lodi Police Department in a press release.
Wednesday morning at about 11:30 a.m., Lodi police arrested Mallory Stewart, 27, of Sacramento in connection to the shooting.
Shock was a prominent Lodi podiatrist, according to the Stockton Record. The 67-year-old was found just inside the doorway to his home with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, the Record said.
Lee was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on murder, conspiracy to commit murder and soliciting to commit murder charges.
Costello was booked at the Lodi City Jail on murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges. Stewart will be booked at Lodi City Jail on the same charges.
The investigation is ongoing and Lodi police encouraged anyone with information to contact the Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6727. To remain anonymous, tipsters may also contact the Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746.
Comments