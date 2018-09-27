Where are these two men who failed to register as sex offenders? Sacramento’s Most Wanted for the week of Sept. 25

False threat of explosive device on campus leads to Rocklin High evacuation

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

September 27, 2018 02:21 PM

Rocklin High School students and staff were evacuated Thursday morning following a phone call to the school that claimed there was an explosive device on campus, according to an email sent by the principal’s office to parents, the community and local law enforcement.

The school received the threat about 9:59 a.m., according to a “school messenger” alert sent by the principal’s office and confirmed in a separate email by Rocklin Unified School District spokeswoman Diana Capra.

“The school was evacuated, as per our safety protocols,” Capra wrote.

Law enforcement were notified and all students and staff on campus were evacuated immediately, school officials said. Rocklin police responded to campus, where they found no device and determined the school was safe.

The evacuation ended by about 11 a.m. with an 11:05 a.m. Police Department tweet saying the threat was “Investigated - students returned to class.”

The alert was sent through Rocklin High’s school messenger system, which includes email.

“At no time were any students or staff members in danger,” the email says.

Further details were not immediately available, Rocklin Police Department spokesman Scott Horrillo said.

Here is the full body of the school’s message:

“The safety and well-being of students and staff are high priorities of Rocklin High School and the Rocklin Unified School District. At approximately 9:55am, the school received a phone call indicating an explosive device was on the campus. All students and staff were immediately evacuated, as per our safety protocols. Law enforcement was notified and are currently on the campus. Law enforcement has just indicated that no device was found and students are heading back to class. At no time were any students or staff members in danger.”

