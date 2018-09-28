Extortion charge filed in case of Gridley woman who disappeared last year

More than a year after the body of 20-year-old Alycia Leane Yeoman was found in the Feather River near Live Oak, a Sacramento woman has been charged in an alleged scheme to extort money from her parents while Yeoman was missing.

Rozarri Verion Young, of Sacramento, faces federal charges of using interstate transmission lines to extort money and using interstate transmission lines to make threats, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Friday in U.S. District Court.

Young made a brief appearance Friday afternoon in federal court in Sacramento, where federal defender Matthew Bockmon asked that she return to court Monday for a hearing on whether she remains in custody.

The complaint and affidavit from an FBI agent in the case may explain at least a portion of the mystery surrounding Yeoman, who disappeared after leaving her Gridley home March 30, 2017, and disappearing. Her body was found drowned in the river five weeks later.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Sutter County sheriff’s detectives were not available for comment Friday, but the case generated intense media coverage.

Shortly after Yeoman vanished, a “Finding Alycia” Facebook page set up to help find her began receiving messages from someone offering information and asking for her parents’ phone number, the complaint says.

The same day those messages were sent, April 4, 2017, Yeoman’s mother’s cellphone began receiving text messages, including one that read, “You want to seee(sic) her again pay me or shes (sic) dead. She owes me for stealing my dope,” court documents state.

Another read, “You go to law enforcement ill(sic) know. So you want your pretty little princess back then corporate(sic),” court filings say.





The FBI began tracing the communications through Facebook and phone records that ultimately led them to Reno, Nev., where they arrested Young on prostitution charges following an undercover sting, court documents say.

Following her April 7, 2017 arrest, court documents say she volunteered to detectives that she sent the messages, but also said she did not know where Yeoman was and denied having anything to do with her disappearance.

The FBI continued tracking phone and Facebook records and later linked Young to a similar extortion effort aimed at the parents of a missing 16-year-old Aurora, Colo. girl, court documents say.

Charges in that case have not been filed in Colorado, but Young faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted in the Yeoman case.