Florin house destroyed when fire breaks out with residents at home, officials say

A house on Coed Lane in Florin caught fire while its residents were home Sunday evening, causing significant damage but resulting in no injuries, fire officials said.
The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District received calls about the fire starting at 6:58 p.m., and responded with help from the Sacramento Fire Department and the Cosumnes Fire Department, according to Metro Fire spokesman Capt. Chris Vestal.
By about 7:18 p.m., the fire had been extinguished, although crews remained on the scene into the evening, Vestal said.
No other structures were affected by the blaze and no one was reported injured, Vestal said.
The cause of the fire is being investigated, according to Vestal.
