By
By
Sacto 911

Man bites Stockton police officer during fingerprinting, authorities say

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

October 01, 2018 08:25 AM

A man was arrested for resisting arrest and battery after reportedly biting a Stockton police officer early Sunday morning during fingerprinting and processing, authorities said.

Eduardo Carrillo, 23, was being photographed and fingerprinted at the Stockton Police Department Operations Building after being arrested for an earlier disturbance when he became uncooperative, according to an incident report.

After throwing himself on the ground, Carrillo bit an officer one time, according to the report. The incident occurred around 2:20 a.m. Sunday, police spokesman Joe Silva said.

The activity report says Carrillo was put in a Safe Wrap, which Silva described as a device that “restrains the whole body.” Only one officer was bitten, and he did not suffer serious injury, according to Silva.

Carrillo was booked into San Joaquin County jail on three unrelated felony counts — corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, threatening a crime with the intent to terrorize and vandalism — and two misdemeanor counts of obstruction and battery relating to the alleged resistance against a peace officer, the jail website’s inmate information page shows. Carrillo faces an additional misdemeanor count for corporal injury.

Violent altercations or resistance against officers during processing are not entirely unusual, according to Silva.

“But usually our officers aren’t bit,” he said.

Carrillo is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

