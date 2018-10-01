Where are these two men who failed to register as sex offenders? Sacramento’s Most Wanted for the week of Sept. 25

If you have any information about any of these people, please call 800-222-7463 or report online at crimealert.org
By
Up Next
If you have any information about any of these people, please call 800-222-7463 or report online at crimealert.org
By
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Four juveniles arrested in robbery of Elk Grove 12-year-old

By Hannah Darden

hdarden@sacbee.com

October 01, 2018 05:14 PM

Four teens were arrested Monday in connection to the armed robbery of a 12-year-old boy Friday, Elk Grove police said.

Police responded to the 10100 block of Swann Way, near Franklin High School, at about 4 p.m. Friday, according to a press release from the Elk Grove Police Department.

The boy was “violently attacked and his property forcefully taken from him,” the release said.

All four suspects were 16 or 17 years old and were identified by police with the help of social media, officials said. A private surveillance system caught the attack, and the video was shared on social media, which police said helped them document the details of the “deliberate and vicious attack.”

All four suspects were arrested for robbery and conspiracy. One suspect was additionally charged with assault with a deadly weapon. The four suspects were taken to Juvenile Hall.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call the Elk Grove Police Department at 916-714-5115 or Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question