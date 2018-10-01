Four juveniles arrested in robbery of Elk Grove 12-year-old

Four teens were arrested Monday in connection to the armed robbery of a 12-year-old boy Friday, Elk Grove police said.
Police responded to the 10100 block of Swann Way, near Franklin High School, at about 4 p.m. Friday, according to a press release from the Elk Grove Police Department.
The boy was “violently attacked and his property forcefully taken from him,” the release said.
All four suspects were 16 or 17 years old and were identified by police with the help of social media, officials said. A private surveillance system caught the attack, and the video was shared on social media, which police said helped them document the details of the “deliberate and vicious attack.”
All four suspects were arrested for robbery and conspiracy. One suspect was additionally charged with assault with a deadly weapon. The four suspects were taken to Juvenile Hall.
Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call the Elk Grove Police Department at 916-714-5115 or Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.
