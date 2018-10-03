12-year-old Sacramento girl reported missing, last seen in Natomas, police say

Sacramento police are searching for a 12-year-old girl reported missing Tuesday afternoon.
Halia Smith was last seen in the 2000 block of Pebblewood Drive in Natomas, according to a news release by the Sacramento Police Department. Her last known whereabouts are near Jefferson School.
Halia was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, blue jeans and black-and-white Adidas shoes, according to the news release. She’s 5-foot-4, police say.
Anyone who finds Halia or has information on her location is urged to call 911.
