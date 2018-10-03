Woman wounded in Roseville shooting; suspect in custody, police say

A woman was injured and a suspect was taken into custody following a shooting incident in Roseville, police said.
The woman suffered a non-life-threatening wound from an apparent gunshot suffered during an altercation on Musgrave Drive near Country Club Drive, Roseville police spokesman Rob Baquera said. An adult male suspect was taken into custody, Baquera said.
Police responded to the scene at 9:30 a.m., Baquera said, with the initial report of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital.
Officer set up a perimeter around a residence suspected as being the house from which the gunshot came, Baquera said.
The man exited the residence and was taken into police custody without incident, Baquera said. It was not known how many shots were fired, where the victim was when she was shot, or if she shots were fired inside or outside the home.
Baquera said at noon the situation was contained and there is no longer a threat to the neighborhood. The Police Department sent a tweet at 11:09 a.m. urging residents in the area to “shelter in place.”
The incident took place less than one mile away from Woodcreek High School and Silverado Middle School.
Silverado went under a lockdown order, as tweeted by the school at 11:27 a.m. The lockdown was lifted at 11:50 a.m., according to a later tweet.
Woodcreek said on Twitter administrators and resource officers had monitored the situation and students were not in danger.
