What to do if you’ve been in a car accident

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.
By
Up Next
Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.
By
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Fatal accident on Highway 50 in West Sacramento closes on-ramp, authorities say

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

October 04, 2018 07:34 AM

A deadly traffic collision Thursday morning closed the Harbor Boulevard on-ramp on eastbound Highway 50 in West Sacramento, according to authorities.

California Highway Patrol incident logs indicate the collision was a fatality.

CHP received reports of the collision about 5:20 a.m., according to incident logs. The on-ramp was still closed as of 7:30 a.m. as West Sacramento police continued to investigate the scene.

There is no estimated time of reopening for the on-ramp, Caltrans said on Twitter.

The collision may have involved a semi truck, which as of 7:30 a.m. was still pulled over at the on-ramp, according to a live Caltrans traffic camera. No other non-emergency vehicles appear to be at the scene.

All lanes of Highway 50 remain open in the area.

This is a developing story. Please check sacbee.com for updates.

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question