Fatal accident on Highway 50 in West Sacramento closes on-ramp, authorities say

A deadly traffic collision Thursday morning closed the Harbor Boulevard on-ramp on eastbound Highway 50 in West Sacramento, according to authorities.
California Highway Patrol incident logs indicate the collision was a fatality.
CHP received reports of the collision about 5:20 a.m., according to incident logs. The on-ramp was still closed as of 7:30 a.m. as West Sacramento police continued to investigate the scene.
There is no estimated time of reopening for the on-ramp, Caltrans said on Twitter.
The collision may have involved a semi truck, which as of 7:30 a.m. was still pulled over at the on-ramp, according to a live Caltrans traffic camera. No other non-emergency vehicles appear to be at the scene.
All lanes of Highway 50 remain open in the area.
This is a developing story. Please check sacbee.com for updates.
