AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means.
Sacto 911

88-year-old Sacramento man still missing, last seen in Davis. CHP issues Silver Alert

October 05, 2018 07:39 AM

Authorities are still searching for an 88-year-old man reported missing since Wednesday night.

California Highway Patrol’s Sacramento Communication Center issued a Silver Alert at 11:55 p.m. Thursday for a gray Audi A4 with license No. 4ZEM448, according to CHP’s incident log.

A day earlier, Sacramento Police Department posted to social media that an 88-year-old man, Nathaniel Foster, was last seen in Davis and may have been heading toward Sacramento, but did not make it to his Sacramento home.

Foster is described as 5-foot-2 and 135 pounds, and was reportedly last seen 8 p.m. Wednesday in Davis. He was wearing a plaid, blue short-sleeve shirt, pants and gray shoes, police say.

Nathaniel Foster, 88, of Sacramento
Foster’s gray Audi is described as an A3 sedan by the Police Department and an A4 in CHP’s Silver Alert. The two vehicle models are very similar in appearance.

The Police Department urges anyone who locates Foster to call 911.

The Silver Alert is a quick-response system aimed toward locating elderly people who have disappeared without explanation or under suspicious circumstances, and who are considered at-risk due to factors of age, health and possible cognitive impairments. When a Silver Alert is in place, be-on-the-lookout orders are issued to CHP personnel in all affected areas.

This is a developing story. Please check sacbee.com for updates.



