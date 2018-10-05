Motorcyclist in hospital after collision with SUV in Folsom; several roads restricted, police say

A significant traffic accident Friday morning involving an SUV and a motorcycle in Folsom has sent one person to the hospital and closed roadways for an investigation, Folsom police said.
Police received a call at 6:19 a.m. of an SUV-motorcycle collision at East Bidwell Street and Oak Avenue Parkway, Folsom Police Department spokesman Sgt. Andrew Bates said.
The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition Bates said. Police are investigating the scene before debris is cleared, he said.
Bates said although police have no official status on the motorcyclist, “we usually only do this type of investigation when it looks like the injuries are pretty serious.”
Bates said it is not a hit-and-run and the SUV driver is cooperating.
Nearby portions of both streets will also be closed until about 10 a.m., according to a Nixle alert sent about 8 a.m. Bates said both streets have restricted turn lane access while the investigation continues.
“We are doing an extensive investigation which is closing the roadway,” including northbound lanes of East Bidwell Street at Oak Avenue Parkway.
Bates said all motorists except those traveling only southbound on East Bidwell should use an alternate route.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
