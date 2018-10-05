Motorcycle safety tips from the CHP

California Highway Patrol and the California Office of Traffic Safety put together this video to help reduce the number of motorcycle fatal and injury collisions and to promote roadway safety.
By
Up Next
California Highway Patrol and the California Office of Traffic Safety put together this video to help reduce the number of motorcycle fatal and injury collisions and to promote roadway safety.
By
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Motorcyclist in hospital after collision with SUV in Folsom; several roads restricted, police say

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

October 05, 2018 08:48 AM

A significant traffic accident Friday morning involving an SUV and a motorcycle in Folsom has sent one person to the hospital and closed roadways for an investigation, Folsom police said.

Police received a call at 6:19 a.m. of an SUV-motorcycle collision at East Bidwell Street and Oak Avenue Parkway, Folsom Police Department spokesman Sgt. Andrew Bates said.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition Bates said. Police are investigating the scene before debris is cleared, he said.

Bates said although police have no official status on the motorcyclist, “we usually only do this type of investigation when it looks like the injuries are pretty serious.”

Bates said it is not a hit-and-run and the SUV driver is cooperating.

Nearby portions of both streets will also be closed until about 10 a.m., according to a Nixle alert sent about 8 a.m. Bates said both streets have restricted turn lane access while the investigation continues.

“We are doing an extensive investigation which is closing the roadway,” including northbound lanes of East Bidwell Street at Oak Avenue Parkway.

Bates said all motorists except those traveling only southbound on East Bidwell should use an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question