Parolee suspected of following Elk Grove man home from casino, robbing him at knifepoint

A man on parole from another state was arrested Thursday after allegedly following an Elk Grove man home from a downtown Sacramento casino and robbing him.
An adult male suspect, identified later by multiple surveillance video as Richard Bullock, 58, followed a 37-year-old man to his home on Starfall Way in Elk Grove and reportedly robbed the victim at knifepoint, the Elk Grove Police Department said in a news release. Officers responded to the robbery about 6 a.m., according to the release.
Bullock was located by Elk Grove police investigators and south Sacramento parole officers and taken into custody in Sacramento, Elk Grove police spokesman Josh Magdaleno said.
The victim was cut on his arm, but refused medical treatment at the scene, according to the news release.
Bullock was on parole in Tennessee moved to Sacramento about a year ago, Elk Grove police said.
The victim was reportedly followed home from a casino in downtown Sacramento, and Bullock allegedly took large amounts of cash in the robbery.
Magdaleno declined to identify the casino from which the victim may have been followed.
Limelight Bar & Cafe and Capitol Casino are the only licensed casino/cardrooms operating in downtown Sacramento or immediate surrounding areas, according to the state Bureau of Gambling Control.
Bullock was arrested on suspicion of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, home invasion and parole violation, and booked into the Sacramento County jail. He is being held without bail.
“At this point he’s in custody and the case will be forwarded down to the (Sacramento County) District’s Attorney Office,” Magdaleno said.
