Richard Bullock, 58, of Sacramento
Richard Bullock, 58, of Sacramento Elk Grove Police Department
Richard Bullock, 58, of Sacramento Elk Grove Police Department
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Parolee suspected of following Elk Grove man home from casino, robbing him at knifepoint

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

October 05, 2018 10:27 AM

A man on parole from another state was arrested Thursday after allegedly following an Elk Grove man home from a downtown Sacramento casino and robbing him.

An adult male suspect, identified later by multiple surveillance video as Richard Bullock, 58, followed a 37-year-old man to his home on Starfall Way in Elk Grove and reportedly robbed the victim at knifepoint, the Elk Grove Police Department said in a news release. Officers responded to the robbery about 6 a.m., according to the release.

Bullock was located by Elk Grove police investigators and south Sacramento parole officers and taken into custody in Sacramento, Elk Grove police spokesman Josh Magdaleno said.

The victim was cut on his arm, but refused medical treatment at the scene, according to the news release.

Bullock was on parole in Tennessee moved to Sacramento about a year ago, Elk Grove police said.

The victim was reportedly followed home from a casino in downtown Sacramento, and Bullock allegedly took large amounts of cash in the robbery.

Magdaleno declined to identify the casino from which the victim may have been followed.

Limelight Bar & Cafe and Capitol Casino are the only licensed casino/cardrooms operating in downtown Sacramento or immediate surrounding areas, according to the state Bureau of Gambling Control.

Bullock was arrested on suspicion of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, home invasion and parole violation, and booked into the Sacramento County jail. He is being held without bail.

“At this point he’s in custody and the case will be forwarded down to the (Sacramento County) District’s Attorney Office,” Magdaleno said.

If you have any information about any of these people, please call 800-222-7463.

By

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question