Shooting on Highway 99 sets off multiple crashes, shuts lanes for hours

California Highway Patrol has reopened southbound Highway 99 after an early Saturday shooting that caused several collisions and a full closure of the roadway, according to a news release from the department.
Highway 99 was closed just south of Highway 50 from around 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday for investigation into the incident. No one was injured in the shooting or the resulting crashes, the CHP said.
Around 3:45 a.m., a Toyota Corolla carrying four people was traveling southbound on Highway 99 near the 12th Avenue off-ramp when someone in an unknown car started shooting into the Corolla, CHP said.
The driver and three passengers in the Corolla ducked, according to the news release, and as a result, the Corolla sideswiped the highway’s guardrail and some construction barrels. The car rolled over and came to a stop in the middle of traffic lanes.
Officers say that the Corolla’s drivers and passengers were able to climb out of the vehicle and run to the highway’s center divide.
A third car, a Nissan Altima, did not notice the rolled-over car the traffic lanes and collided with it, causing the Corolla to spin into the roadway. While the Corolla was spinning, it was struck by a Honda Accord.
Two other vehicles later collided into each other while avoiding the crashes, according to the release.
“We were very fortunate that no one was injured,” said Officer Jim Young, a CHP spokesman.
The California Highway Patrol does not have a description of the vehicle that was involved in the shooting. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the CHP communications center at 916-861-1300.
