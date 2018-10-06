Here are the trees PG&E wants to cut down in the American River Parkway

PG&E says that trees near the company's power lines in Sacramento's Discovery Park pose a fire hazard, and plan to remove them starting in October 2018. But local activists want to stop the destruction of the lush vegetation, home to local wildlife.
By
Up Next
PG&E says that trees near the company's power lines in Sacramento's Discovery Park pose a fire hazard, and plan to remove them starting in October 2018. But local activists want to stop the destruction of the lush vegetation, home to local wildlife.
By
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Sacramento Fire battles two-alarm grass fire on American River Parkway

By Hannah Darden

hdarden@sacbee.com

October 06, 2018 06:29 PM

Firefighters responded to a grass fire on the American River Parkway on Saturday afternoon, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

As of 6:15 p.m., the fire was mostly out and in “mop-up” mode, according to the department. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The department said in a tweet that the two-alarm fire was near the mile three marker on the parkway, close to where Highway 160 crosses the American River.

Red flag conditions made battling the fire harder, the fire department said, so additional fire crews were called to respond.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question