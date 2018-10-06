Sacramento Fire battles two-alarm grass fire on American River Parkway

Firefighters responded to a grass fire on the American River Parkway on Saturday afternoon, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

As of 6:15 p.m., the fire was mostly out and in “mop-up” mode, according to the department. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The department said in a tweet that the two-alarm fire was near the mile three marker on the parkway, close to where Highway 160 crosses the American River.

Red flag conditions made battling the fire harder, the fire department said, so additional fire crews were called to respond.