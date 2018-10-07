Man shot by deputies after threatening patients at Auburn rehab facility

A man apparently high on marijuana and methamphetamine was shot and skilled by Placer County sheriff’s deputies early Sunday morning after aiming a gun at the officers, authorities said.

The man called 911 at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday and told dispatchers he was planning to kill residents at an Auburn inpatient rehab facility and also threatened to shoot any deputies who arrived there, according to a report on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.

He also told the dispatcher he was high on marijuana and “speed,” according to the report.

The man was holding a firearm when deputies located him on B Avenue in North Auburn, the report said. Deputies ordered him to drop the gun but he instead raised it toward the deputies and they “fired in fear for their safety,” according to the report

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Deputies used CPR and other lifesaving methods but they were not successful. The man’s identity is being withheld until his family can be notified.