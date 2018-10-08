Sheriff’s deputies dismantle ‘clandestine’ marijuana grow in Lincoln warehouse

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office uncovered a large-scale marijuana grow operation in a warehouse in an unincorporated area of Lincoln, according to a recent Facebook post.
Detectives found 571 marijuana plants and the “clandestine criminal” grow operation was dismantled Tuesday, according to the post. The discovery was made using surveillance video and the plants were seized after serving a search warrant.
No suspects have been arrested as of Monday morning, the Sheriff’s Office said in the Facebook post. An investigation is ongoing, the Sheriff’s Office said.
