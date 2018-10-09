New video blog by CHP debuts with inside look at the officers, horses and training of the Mounted Patrol Unit
The California Highway Patrol is giving an inside look at its operations in a new "Vlog." The first video is on the Mounted Patrol Unit, the training needed to join the MPU and the type of horses CHP uses. This video has been edited.
On Oct. 2, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit served a search warrant for a clandestine criminal marijuana grow at a warehouse in unincorporated Lincoln. Detectives uncovered 571 marijuana plants.
A vehicle struck a fire hydrant in Sacramento early Wednesday morning, injuring at least two people and flooding an intersection on Broadway, Fire Department and city utilities officials said. Footage from Public Safety News.
The day after Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill that would prevent 14- and 15-year-olds from being sentenced as adults, Daniel Marsh – convicted of murdering a Davis couple – appeared in court in Yolo County to see if his sentence would stand.
Thousands of people gather Saturday, September 29, 2018 at Bayside Church Adventure Campus for the funeral of Sheriff's Deputy Mark Stasyuk. He was slain earlier this month in Rancho Cordova on September 17, 2018.
Tara Lungariello Rackley, 25, was shot in the neck by a random bullet and paralyzed from the waist down. As a mother of two children, not using her legs has been difficult, but as she undergoes physical therapy, she maintains a positive attitude.
Driving incidents can quickly escalate into potentially dangerous situations for the drivers involved, as well as nearby motorists and bystanders. Here are five tips that may prevent the situation from escalating if you find yourself the victim of