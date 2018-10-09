New video blog by CHP debuts with inside look at the officers, horses and training of the Mounted Patrol Unit

The California Highway Patrol is giving an inside look at its operations in a new "Vlog." The first video is on the Mounted Patrol Unit, the training needed to join the MPU and the type of horses CHP uses. This video has been edited.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service