Two-alarm fire damages two homes and injures one firefighter, authorities say

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

October 09, 2018 12:37 PM

One firefighter was injured fighting a blaze that broke out between two homes in south Sacramento north of Florin, Sacramento Fire Department officials said.

A residential fire reported about 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 7200 block of Rock Creek Way started between the two houses, ignited the fence and several “combustible” personal items between them, Fire Department spokesman Capt. Keith Wade said.

When crews arrived, the fire had damaged both homes and had spread into both attics, according to Wade.

“As the fire travels up the side of a building, it will sometimes spread horizontally into the attic,” Wade said.

About 50 fire personnel responded to the two-alarm fire, which was brought under control at 11:45 a.m. One firefighter was transported to the local hospital with minor injuries that were not burn-related, Wade said.

No civilians were injured; occupants of one home made it out safely after being warned by their smoke detector, Wade said.

The fence was destroyed by the fire, Wade said.

“We always tell people try to keep their yards clear of clutter in case an incident like this takes place, so you don’t have the fuel load there where it can really take off and start to damage part of your personal property,” he said.

Wade said the fire is under investigation and its cause is not known.

