Drug trafficking investigation leads to $1 million in seized drugs, eight arrests

October 09, 2018 05:23 PM

A drug trafficking investigation involving the Broderick Boys, a local street gang, led to seizures of $1 million worth of drugs and eight arrests in the greater Sacramento area.

The multi-agency investigation took place across Yolo, Sacramento and Placer counties in the summer of 2017, and seized approximately 60 pounds of methamphetamine, 14 pounds of heroin, four pistols, and over $20,000 in cash, according to a news release issued by the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office.

One defendant, Jarrett Swearengin, 36, of West Sacramento, pleaded no contest to multiple charges Sept. 17, including drug offenses with a criminal street gang enhancement and a firearm charge, according to the release.

Swearengin was sentenced to 13 years in state prison following an August 2017 arrest when West Sacramento police found over 16 pounds of methamphetamine and 8 pounds of heroin in is car, according to the release.

The other suspects arrested during the investigation have pleaded to charges in Yolo, Sacramento, and Placer counties, according to the release.

