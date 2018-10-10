Suspect arrested, another at-large in connection to pair of thefts in Rocklin

One suspect was arrested and another is sought in connection with a commercial theft and a residential burglary in Rocklin, which are believed to be linked, police said.
Rocklin police arrested David Michael Hubbard, 27, of Sacramento, following a Tuesday morning call from the loss prevention team of a department store in the 5400 block of Crossings Drive, according to a news release. Hubbard was located elsewhere in the business complex, known as the Rocklin Crossings shopping center, and arrested.
Hubbard was with a second suspect who fled when Hubbard was found, police said. The second suspect, still at large, is described as a white male with a shaved head, between 5-foot-8 and 6 feet tall, with a slim build.
Rocklin police then received calls of a suspicious person nearby, along Rocklin Road and Sierra College Boulevard, who matched the description. A 911 caller said the suspect broke into their home, stole property and fled, according to the news release.
A search by Rocklin police and Placer County Sheriff’s deputies was unsuccessful, according to the news release.
The department store incident was reported at 6:50 a.m. Tuesday.
Hubbard was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting, conspiracy and obstruction, according to the news release. He also had an active warrant in Sacramento County, according to a booking report.
Hubbard is in custody at Placer County jail in lieu of $40,500 bail.
Anyone with information on the incident or the unknown suspect is urged to call the Rocklin Police Department at 916-625-5400, case No. 18-282-2.
