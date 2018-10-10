Suspect identified in Folsom ‘electronic peeper’ at tanning salon

A Folsom man turned himself in after police obtained a warrant for his arrest in a case of electronic peeping, Folsom Police said.
Steven B. Pucci, 56, is suspected of placing a camera disguised as a phone charger in the dressing room of a local tanning salon and secretly recording customers, police said.
During the investigation, police discovered that at least one minor was filmed.
An arrest warrant was issued for Pucci for electronic observation of a person undressing in a private room and possession of obscene material involving a minor, police said.
Pucci turned himself in to the Sacramento County Jail on Tuesday and was released on bail.
Police are still investigating the case. Not all victims have been identified.
