Pedestrian struck, killed on Watt Avenue near Baseline Road in Sacramento County

October 10, 2018 04:25 PM

A pedestrian was killed in an accident on Watt Avenue south of Baseline Road in Sacramento County on Wednesday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

Around 5:50 a.m., the vehicle was traveling south on Watt Avenue when it struck and killed a man walking in lanes of traffic, officials said. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured, and drugs or alcohol are not a factor in the accident, according to officials.

The report said the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing, and the driver said they did not see the man before he was struck.

The CHP report says that the area where the accident occurred, at the rural north end of Watt Avenue near Roseville, has no street lights.

The identity of the man killed was not released, pending investigation by the Placer County coroner.

