Sheriff Scott Jones says the McIntyre shooting has not led to any changes in policy or training as of yet
The Bee's Anita Chabria sat down with Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones two weeks after he locked out the department's inspector general to discuss oversight, accountability and the shooting of Mikel McIntyre.
Alicia Moore and Robin Trail, mother and aunt of missing Woodland teen Elijah Moore, speak out after the first day of trial after attorneys' opening statements on Oct. 4, 2018. Moore and Enrique Rios are presumed dead.
If you saw a dinosaur walking the streets in Citrus Heights around Greenback Lane on Tuesday, October 9, 2018, it's because the Citrus Heights police wanted to bring pedestrian safety to the minds of drivers, walkers and bicyclists.
Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn answers questions during The Sacramento Bee/Huffington Post community discussion about policing and transparency in the wake of the shooting of Stephon Clark, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018.
The California Highway Patrol is giving an inside look at its operations in a new "Vlog." The first video is on the Mounted Patrol Unit, the training needed to join the MPU and the type of horses CHP uses. This video has been edited.
On Oct. 2, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit served a search warrant for a clandestine criminal marijuana grow at a warehouse in unincorporated Lincoln. Detectives uncovered 571 marijuana plants.
