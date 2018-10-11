Mother and aunt of missing Woodland teen speak out

Alicia Moore and Robin Trail, mother and aunt of missing Woodland teen Elijah Moore, speak out after the first day of trial after attorneys' opening statements on Oct. 4, 2018. Moore and Enrique Rios are presumed dead.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service