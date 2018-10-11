Train collision blocks off P Street near 19th Street

Police block off P Street near 19th Street in midtown Sacramento after a train collided with a vehicle Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018.
By
By
Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Gridlock in midtown Sacramento after collision between train, vehicle blocks crossings

By Molly Sullivan

msullivan@sacbee.com

October 11, 2018 03:59 PM

A Union Pacific train collided with a vehicle Thursday afternoon, causing traffic to backup in an area of midtown Sacramento, according to officials

Around 3:20 p.m., a locomotive traveling eastbound when it hit a vehicle on the tracks, said Union Pacific spokesman Justin Jacobs. Sacramento Police and Union Pacific Police responded to the scene between 19th and 20th Streets on O Street, said Sgt. Vance Chandler of the Sacramento Police Department. “Traffic is impacted in the area,” he said.

The person in the vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries, Jacobs said.

The train remains on the tracks and is “stopped for safety reasons,” Jacobs said.

Police said the track is unlikely to be cleared until 4:45 p.m. and may cause backups along 19th Street from P Street to Broadway.

Molly Sullivan: 916-321-1176, @SullivanMollyM

