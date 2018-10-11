Gridlock in midtown Sacramento after collision between train, vehicle blocks crossings

A Union Pacific train collided with a vehicle Thursday afternoon, causing traffic to backup in an area of midtown Sacramento, according to officials
Around 3:20 p.m., a locomotive traveling eastbound when it hit a vehicle on the tracks, said Union Pacific spokesman Justin Jacobs. Sacramento Police and Union Pacific Police responded to the scene between 19th and 20th Streets on O Street, said Sgt. Vance Chandler of the Sacramento Police Department. “Traffic is impacted in the area,” he said.
The person in the vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries, Jacobs said.
The train remains on the tracks and is “stopped for safety reasons,” Jacobs said.
Police said the track is unlikely to be cleared until 4:45 p.m. and may cause backups along 19th Street from P Street to Broadway.
Train collision in the downtown area. Please use alternate routes. SPD providing traffic control and Union Pacific Railroad is handling the investigation. Area impacted: 19th Street between K Street and W Street. #sacpd pic.twitter.com/ryLDzsfwOB— Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) October 11, 2018
Molly Sullivan: 916-321-1176, @SullivanMollyM
Comments