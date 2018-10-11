Sacto 911

Sacramento couple to pay almost $80,000 in fines after selling unregulated Russian pharmaceuticals

A Sacramento family of three was each sentenced for possession of unregulated pharmaceuticals and counterfeit merchandise on Thursday after importing drugs from Russia, selling them and administering them to unsuspecting customers.

Serhiy Kybych, 55, his wife Svitlana, 52, and their son Oleh, 31, who own three businesses in the area, bought and marketed foreign drugs that had not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration, including barbiturates and antibiotics, according to a news release issued by the California Attorney General’s Office.

The Kybychs also possessed hundreds of counterfeit items intended for sale, according to the release.

As part of a plea agreement, Serhiy and Svitlana Kybych will pay $79,902 in restitution to the state and $10,000 in restitution to the counterfeit merchandise trademark holders, and will serve 120 days in jail with a three-year probation, according to the release.

Oleh Kybych will be placed on a three-year probation, according to the release.

