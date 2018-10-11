Two Sacramento men charged with trafficking cocaine and marijuana via dark web

Two Sacramento men were charged Thursday with distributing controlled substances and conspiracy for selling cocaine and marijuana through the dark web.
Eddy Steven Sandoval Lopez, 22, and Deshari Saivohn Frederick, 21, are accused of using vendor names “CokeWave,” “SafeDealsDirect,” and “HerbanFarmer” to sell drugs across the country through Dream Market, an encrypted online marketplace, according to a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California.
Investigators made several purchases of cocaine and marijuana online, and surveillance and postal records revealed that Lopez and Frederick had packaged and mailed the parcels, according to the release.
The two were seen by investigators dropping “several handfuls of USPS parcels into the blue collection bins, making numerous trips from the vehicle to the bins,” according to court documents.
Agents then conducted a search of their residences on Oct. 2, 2018, and found marijuana, cocaine, and a stolen Ruger handgun, according to the release.
Neither Lopez nor Frederick have a criminal history and they were both released on $50,000 bail earlier this month.
Lopez and Frederick each face up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine, and Frederick also faces an additional five years and a $250,000 for possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, according to the release.
