74-year-old man arrested on suspicion of West Sacramento homicide

A 74-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after West Sacramento police responded to reports of shots fired and found a woman dead on the man’s front porch, the department said.
Ronald Mehler was arrested in the front yard of his home and booked into the Yolo County Jail on suspicion of homicide, said Sgt. Eric Angle, spokesman for the West Sacramento Police Department.
The incident unfolded around 12:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Beardsley Drive on Oct. 10. When officers arrived they found a white adult woman lying on the porch with a gunshot wound and a handgun on a nearby chair, Angle said.
Medical personnel performed life-saving measures but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are investigating the motive for the shooting, Angle said.
Comments