Man dead after shooting in Rancho Cordova

By Cassie Dickman

cdickman@sacbee.com

October 13, 2018 01:58 PM

A man was pronounced dead Saturday in Rancho Cordova after authorities received a 911 call regarding a shooting near Astral Drive and Burline Street, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

Rancho Cordova Police officers and Sheriff’s deputies responded to find a man with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the department said, and his identity was not released.

Homicide detectives from the department are investigating the incident.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact authorities at (916) 362-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Anonymous tips can also be left at the Rancho Cordova Police Department’s website or by calling (916) 874-TIPS.

