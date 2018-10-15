Major crash closes Freeport Boulevard in both directions, police say

A major vehicle collision has prompted police to close a portion of Freeport Boulevard in south Sacramento Monday, the Sacramento Police Department said.
The crash occurred in the 7700 block of Freeport Boulevard, said Sgt. Vance Chandler, spokesman for the police department. It was not yet known how many vehicles were involved. A person was injured, but Chandler said the extent of the injuries had not yet been determined.
Freeport Boulevard was closed to northbound and southbound traffic between Meadowview Road and Consumnes River Boulevard, he said.
This is a breaking news story. Check back at sacbee.com for updates.
