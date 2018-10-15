Man could get life in prison after assaulting friend’s 8-year-old during sleepovers

A Sacramento man could be sentenced to life in prison after being convicted Thursday of repeatedly sexually assaulting his former friend’s daughter, who was 8 years old at the time of the crimes.

A Sacramento County Superior Court jury convicted David Rivera, 39, of 10 counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14 and one count of possessing or controlling child pornography. Rivera had pleaded not guilty to all 11 felonies.

Rivera faces a maximum penalty of 500 years to life in prison in a sentencing hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. on Nov. 30, according to a Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office media release.

Investigators found two digital cards with video and pictures of Rivera sexually assaulting his friend’s daughter and another girl, the release said, and he later admitted it was him in the images. He frequently slept over at the victim’s house, according to the release.

Rivera previously pleaded guilty or no contest to battery, petty theft, vehicle theft and four counts of burglary between 1997 and 2009, according to Sacramento County Superior Court records. Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested him March 28.