Victim of fatal Rancho Cordova road rage shooting identified as West Sacramento man

By Michael McGough

October 16, 2018 10:12 AM

The victim killed Saturday morning in an apparent road rage-related incident in Rancho Cordova has been identified as a West Sacramento man, according to the county coroner’s office.

Coroner records show Victor Barrientos, 29, died following a shooting near Astral Drive and Burline Street, as reported over the weekend by the Rancho Cordova Police Department.

Barrientos was pronounced dead at the scene by fire personnel after suffering at least one gunshot wound, according to a news release. The shooting “stemmed from a road rage incident,” investigators found, and Barrientos was shot in the upper body, the news release said.

Rancho Cordova police arrested 34-year-old Mathew Shaffer on suspicion of homicide Sunday, the department announced. A photo of Shaffer, who was booked into the Sacramento County jail, was released Monday by the Sheriff’s Department.

