A woman suspected of stealing someone’s identity and using it to open bank accounts and withdraw $20,000 from them.
A woman suspected of stealing someone’s identity and using it to open bank accounts and withdraw $20,000 from them. Placer County Sheriff's Office
A woman suspected of stealing someone’s identity and using it to open bank accounts and withdraw $20,000 from them. Placer County Sheriff's Office
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Woman withdrew $20,000 illicitly using stolen identity, Placer County deputies say

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

October 16, 2018 10:29 AM

Placer County sheriff’s deputies are on the lookout for a woman suspected of stealing someone’s identity and opening bank accounts in their name to withdraw $20,000.

Placer County Sheriff’s Office shared ATM surveillance photos to Facebook on Tuesday showing the suspect, who appears in one photo wearing a peach-colored University of Nevada hoodie.

The suspect drives a white 2012 GMC Acadia, according to the Facebook post.

The suspect allegedly stole the victim’s identity and personal mail, using these to open bank accounts, according to the Facebook post. The suspect then drew $20,000 out of multiple accounts.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Andrew Scott said in an email that the suspect opened “several fraudulent accounts in other people’s names.”

The Sheriff’s Office cannot release victims’ names for privacy reasons.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is urged to call 530-889-7893, or 800-923-8191 to report an anonymous tip. Callers with info leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000 from Placer County Crime Stoppers.

idtheft1016_2.jpg
A woman suspected of stealing someone’s identity and using it open bank accounts and withdraw $20,000 from them.
Placer County Sheriff's Office

If you have any information about any of these people, please call 800-222-7463 or report online at crimealert.org.

By

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question