Woman withdrew $20,000 illicitly using stolen identity, Placer County deputies say

Placer County sheriff’s deputies are on the lookout for a woman suspected of stealing someone’s identity and opening bank accounts in their name to withdraw $20,000.
Placer County Sheriff’s Office shared ATM surveillance photos to Facebook on Tuesday showing the suspect, who appears in one photo wearing a peach-colored University of Nevada hoodie.
The suspect drives a white 2012 GMC Acadia, according to the Facebook post.
The suspect allegedly stole the victim’s identity and personal mail, using these to open bank accounts, according to the Facebook post. The suspect then drew $20,000 out of multiple accounts.
Sheriff’s Office spokesman Andrew Scott said in an email that the suspect opened “several fraudulent accounts in other people’s names.”
The Sheriff’s Office cannot release victims’ names for privacy reasons.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is urged to call 530-889-7893, or 800-923-8191 to report an anonymous tip. Callers with info leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000 from Placer County Crime Stoppers.
Comments