Two smash-and-grab burglaries hit Folsom, one at jewelry store across from police station

Police say a pair of burglaries Tuesday, one at the Folsom outlet mall and the other at a locally owned jewelry store, may be connected.
The Sunglass Hut at Folsom Premium Outlets suffered a smash-and-grab theft involving a rock through the front window reported at 2:27 a.m. Tuesday, Folsom police Detective Donald Rowberry said. Dispatch received a call regarding a break-in at Adrian Blanco Jewelry on Natoma Street at 2:47 a.m. also involving a front window being broken with a rock, Rowberry said.
Police are investigating the incidents as potentially being linked, he said.
Police obtained surveillance video from the jewelry store incident, in which three suspects appear to be involved. Details regarding the Sunglass Hut burglary were limited as of Wednesday morning, Rowberry said.
An estimated value of merchandise lost was not immediately available from either store.
Adrian Blanco’s store is very close to the Folsom Police Department headquarters and Folsom City Hall.
“It’s directly across from the Police Department,” Rowberry said, adding that break-in crimes in that area are “very few and far between.”
“I’ve been there 10 years and I can’t think of anything that close to the Police Department as far as a business that’s been burglarized,” he said.
Blanco opened his store in Folsom in 2017 after spending 15 years working in the jewelry industry in Davis, according to his website.
Rowberry said burglaries at the Premium Outlets are more common due to the “sheer number of stores that they have out there.”
Folsom’s other outdoor mall, Palladio, gets fewer overnight burglaries and more shoplifting complaints during stores’ regular business hours, Rowberry observed.
