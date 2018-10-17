See the damage from the break-in at Adrian Blanco Jewelry

This is what Adrian Blanco Jewelry looked like after being a target of one of two Folsom burglaries on Oct. 17, 2018.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service