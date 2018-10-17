Man found in North Highland who died likely connected to Natomas shooting, Sacramento police say

A shooting Tuesday night in North Natomas is being investigated as a homicide, Sacramento Police said.
Police responded to reports of a shooting on the 300 block of Arnold Gamble Circle in Regency Park neighborhood at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release.
During the initial canvass, officers found no evidence of a shooting but a follow-up led investigators to a man with at least one gunshot wound on the 5600 block of Canary Drive in North Highlands, police said. The victim later died.
Police say they believe the victim was shot in the reported incident in North Natomas. The original scene of the shooting has not yet been located, according to police.
The Sacramento Police Department is asking any witnesses to the crime or anyone with information to call dispatch at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357 . You can also submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.
