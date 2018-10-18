Firefighters extinguish huge blaze on North 16th Street in Sacramento

Large early morning blaze at warehouse under investigation, Sacramento Fire says

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

October 18, 2018 07:36 AM

A large, four-alarm structure fire at a mostly unoccupied warehouse building on North 16th Street was extinguished early Thursday morning, Sacramento Fire Department officials said.

About 100 firefighters responded to a fire that had broken out about 3 a.m. on North 16th Street near North B Street, Fire Department spokesman Capt. Keith Wade said. It was fully extinguished by about 5:45 a.m.

The fire started at a building owned by General Produce Co. The U-shaped building is about the size of a city block, and only about one-quarter of it was burned, Wade said.

That section of the building has been vacant for about six months, Wade said, though it had some flammable materials remaining inside.

No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.

Though a cause has not yet been determined, officials said the fire likely originated from the interior of the building, raising some suspicions.

“3 a.m. on the inside of the building, you’ve got to look at what might have started the fire,” Wade said.

Investigators arrived at the scene shortly before 6:30 a.m. to determine the cause.

A reconstructed brick wall in the middle of the structure helped prevent the fire from spreading beyond one quadrant of the building, Wade said.

Dramatic videos posted online by the Fire Department show billowing smoke and flames as fire personnel hustle to extinguish the blaze.

“They got here quick and the fire was already at a level to where you can’t go interior to fight it,” Wade said.

Sacramento Metro Fire District, West Sacramento Fire Department and Cosumnes Fire Department personnel assisted in fighting the blaze and helped Sacramento Fire maintain coverage for the rest of the city.

