Possible homicide investigated in south Sacramento, closing light-rail tracks

Police are investigating a possible homicide in south Sacramento near Indian Lane.
The Sacramento Police Department tweeted at 7:05 a.m. that authorities are investigating the scene at Wah Avenue and Indian Lane and that traffic is affected in the area.
The Police Department advised alternate routes and said railroad/light-rail tracks are closed between Florin and 47th Avenue stations.
Sacramento Regional Transit tweeted just before 7 a.m. that police activity near Florin Road had created a “major service disruption” expected to last a couple of hours, and a bus bridge had been put in place between the 47th Avenue and Florin RT stations.
