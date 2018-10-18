Sacramento’s Most Wanted for the week of Oct. 16

Possible homicide investigated in south Sacramento, closing light-rail tracks

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

October 18, 2018 07:23 AM

Police are investigating a possible homicide in south Sacramento near Indian Lane.

The Sacramento Police Department tweeted at 7:05 a.m. that authorities are investigating the scene at Wah Avenue and Indian Lane and that traffic is affected in the area.

The Police Department advised alternate routes and said railroad/light-rail tracks are closed between Florin and 47th Avenue stations.

Sacramento Regional Transit tweeted just before 7 a.m. that police activity near Florin Road had created a “major service disruption” expected to last a couple of hours, and a bus bridge had been put in place between the 47th Avenue and Florin RT stations.

This is a developing story. Please check sacbee.com for updates.

