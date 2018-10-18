Sacramento man sentenced for operating Target REDcard fraud scheme in garage

A Sacramento man was sentenced to six and a half years in prison Thursday for possession of stolen mail and fraud-related charges after operating a credit card falsification facility out of his garage.
Frank Her, 39, was the leader of an organization of as many as 50 people which created fraudulent credit cards, stole people’s mail, and compromised victims’ identities, specializing in trafficking and using unauthorized Target REDcard accounts, according to a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California.
Her was involved with at least 500 unauthorized and counterfeit cards which resulted in over $200,000 in total losses to hundreds of victims, the release said.
Her operated a facility out of his garage that falsified government identification documents, washed checks and operated card-making equipment, which he and others used to create fake debit cards, credit cards, and gift cards, according to the release.
According to the indictment, from July 2014 to April 2015, the defendants obtained personal information from victims through various methods. He used an algorithm to create functional Target REDcard account numbers, encoded them onto blank cards, and either went in disguise or directed others to make unauthorized purchases at local Target stores upward of $1,000, according to the release.
Her is currently being held at the Sacramento County Main Jail and five co-defendants – Steven Khamkeuanekeo, 36; Kay Lee, 28; Chee Yang, 29; Lee Yang, 35; and Tou Her, 36 – have been sentenced. A sixth co-defendant, Amy Her, 35, is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 25, according to the release.
The case resulted from an investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.
Comments