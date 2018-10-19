North Highlands homicide under investigation

By
Sacto 911

North Highlands shooting investigated as homicide, Sheriff’s Department says

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

October 19, 2018 07:20 AM

A male victim was killed in a shooting Thursday night in North Highlands, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said.

The Sheriff’s Department received 911 calls at 8:45 p.m. of a shooting at the 5500 block of Harrison Street, according to a news release.

When deputies responded, a citizen was performing CPR on a victim who appeared to have suffered at least one gunshot wound to the upper body, the release said.

Deputies provided first aid as well, but the male was pronounced dead at the scene by fire personnel, according to the release.

The Sheriff’s Department said as of Friday morning there is no known motive and no potential suspects have been identified. Homicide detectives remained at the scene overnight, the release said.

The victim’s identity will be made available by the county Coroner’s Office after the family has been notified.

This is a developing story. Please check sacbee.com for updates.

