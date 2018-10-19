Pedestrian hit on Highway 50 near I-5 offramp, authorities say

Traffic is slowed Friday morning at the connector ramp from eastbound Highway 50 to Interstate 5 after a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, Caltrans said.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the scene of the collision, Caltrans said.
The status of the pedestrian was not immediately known.
Traffic is reduced to one lane near the scene of the collision and there is no estimated time for reopening, according to Caltrans.
This is a developing story. Please check sacbee.com for updates.
Comments