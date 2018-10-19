California Highway Patrol investigates the scene where a vehicle reportedly struck a pedestrian Friday morning on eastbound Highway 50 near the Interstate 5 offramp.
California Highway Patrol investigates the scene where a vehicle reportedly struck a pedestrian Friday morning on eastbound Highway 50 near the Interstate 5 offramp. Caltrans Traffic Camera
California Highway Patrol investigates the scene where a vehicle reportedly struck a pedestrian Friday morning on eastbound Highway 50 near the Interstate 5 offramp. Caltrans Traffic Camera
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Pedestrian hit on Highway 50 near I-5 offramp, authorities say

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

October 19, 2018 07:28 AM

Traffic is slowed Friday morning at the connector ramp from eastbound Highway 50 to Interstate 5 after a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, Caltrans said.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the scene of the collision, Caltrans said.

The status of the pedestrian was not immediately known.

Traffic is reduced to one lane near the scene of the collision and there is no estimated time for reopening, according to Caltrans.

This is a developing story. Please check sacbee.com for updates.

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question