At least 3 injured in head-on crash closing northbound I-5 near Woodland, CHP says

A head-on collision on Interstate 5 near Woodland resulted in major injuries and closed all northbound lanes in the area Friday morning for more than an hour, according to Caltrans and California Highway Patrol.
Caltrans tweeted at 5:36 a.m. that CHP was diverting traffic from northbound I-5 to County Road 17 about 3.7 miles north of Woodland due to a head-on crash caused by a wrong-way driver. According to CHP’s live traffic incident page, all northbound lanes were reopened at 6:30 a.m.
CHP Woodland office spokesman Rodney Fitzhugh said there were two occupants in the wrong-way driver’s car, and at least three people suffered serious injuries in the collision between the two vehicles.
“It was a low-speed wrong-way driver traveling southbound I-5, around the Yolo exit is where they collided,” Fitzhugh said. “It sounds like all parties are major injuries right now.”
Fitzhugh said DUI is suspected to be a factor for the wrong-way vehicle, and the collision is under investigation.
The CHP log says the lanes were shut down for about 90 minutes to allow for a helicopter to airlift injured parties to an area hospital.
This is a developing story. Please check sacbee.com for updates.
Comments