Guns, drugs, cash, ammo: Sacramento sheriff’s search warrant yields big crime bust

Drugs, guns and a whole lot of ammo were found in a recent warrant served by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.
Detectives uncovered 516 grams of processed marijuana and $14,000 in cash at a suspect’s residence in Sacramento County, according to a news release by the Sheriff’s Department.
Then, at the suspect’s storage unit, detectives found 411 grams of meth, 364 grams of heroin, eight firearms and multiple boxes of ammunition.
A photo of the bust posted to social media shows three handguns and five other weapons, as well as what appear to be high-capacity magazines and at least one scope.
The suspect’s identity, and the location of his residence and storage unit, have not been released by authorities. The suspect has been booked into Sacramento County jail, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Comments