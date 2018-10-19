Probation sweep around Sacramento County results in arrest of 14 parolees

Sacramento County Probation Department officers arrested 14 parolees Wednesday after conducing a countywide probation compliance sweep, the department said.
Officers conducted 104 probation searches and recovered 10 grams of mushrooms, 1.5 grams of heroin, 1.75 grams of methamphetamine, four narcotic pipes, narcotic paraphernalia, two 9mm pistol magazines and 10 rounds of ammunition, according to a news release Friday from the department.
“The focus of the sweep was to conduct compliance searches, serve warrants, and attempt arrests of individuals assigned to probation supervision in the Family Violence Unit who are in violation of their terms and conditions of probation,” the release said.
The Rancho Cordova Police Deparment assisted with the search, along with the Elk Grove Police Department and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement team.
“By enforcing offender compliance with court orders, we not only protect victims of past crimes but also intervene before others are victimized,” said Kristina Thompson, chief deputy of the department’s adult field services.
