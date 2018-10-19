17-year-old pleads no contest to sexual abuse of 7-year-old girl

A 17-year-old boy pled no contest Friday to committing a sex act with a child under the age of 10 years old and lewd and lascivious touching of a child under the age of 14.
Johnathan Nesmon was taken into custody after a citizen called the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department in April to report that she had found images of Nesmon sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl on his phone, according to a news release from the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.
Deputies contacted the victim, who said that Nesmon had been sexually abusing her for a series of years, the release said. Further investigation by the department found that Nesmon assaulted the girl at a number of locations including a toy store parking lot and a store dressing room.
Thousands of child pornography images were found on Nesmon’s personal devices by the Sacrament County Sheriff’s High Tech Crimes and Child Abuse Unit.
Nesmon will be sentenced on Jan. 10 and is facing a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.
Comments