Five suspects arrested in North Auburn heist of an AT&T store

Five men, four of whom are juveniles, were arrested Friday night on suspicion of carrying out a robbery at an AT&T store in North Auburn, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.
Kwame Tyrone Swain, 21, of Sacramento along with two 17-year-olds and two 15-year-olds, all from Sacramento County, were arrested after a car chase with deputies on Interstate 80, sheriff’s said.
According to deputies, four suspects entered the cell phone store on Willow Creek Drive at about 6:30 p.m., stealing cash and cell phones before fleeing to a waiting sedan.
A deputy saw the sedan on I-80 and attempted to stop it but the car fled, exiting the interstate into Newcastle where the suspects eventually attempted to flee on foot into the Chantry Hill neighborhood, the Sheriff’s office said.
One 15-year old male was caught by deputies before he could get of the car, deputies said, while the others were located and arrested within a few hours.
Deputies say they recovered stolen property from the suspects’ vehicle.
Swain – who is being held in Placer County jail on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy to commit a crime and kidnapping – also faces charges from a domestic battery incident in Sacramento County. The status of the four underage suspects is unknown.
