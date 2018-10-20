Woman reported missing in Del Paso Heights found dead

A woman reported missing in Del Paso Heights has been found dead, according to the Sacramento Police Department.
Late Saturday night, police sought the public’s help in finding Candice De Anda, 26, who was reported missing from the 3900 block of Branch Street, but police announced Saturday afternoon that her body had been found during the course of a follow-up investigation into her disappearance.
Detectives have determined De Anda’s death was a homicide, police said, adding that at this time they believe this to be an isolated incident.
Police arrested a person of interest on unrelated charges, they said.
The Sacramento Police Department is asking any witnesses with information regarding De Anda’s death to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Anonymous tips can also be submited using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Anyone with information may also be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.
