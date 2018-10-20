Candice De Anda, 26, who went missing in Del Paso Heights, was found dead on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.
Candice De Anda, 26, who went missing in Del Paso Heights, was found dead on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Sacramento Police Department
Candice De Anda, 26, who went missing in Del Paso Heights, was found dead on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Sacramento Police Department
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Woman reported missing in Del Paso Heights found dead

By Cassie Dickman

cdickman@sacbee.com

October 20, 2018 05:16 PM

A woman reported missing in Del Paso Heights has been found dead, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Late Saturday night, police sought the public’s help in finding Candice De Anda, 26, who was reported missing from the 3900 block of Branch Street, but police announced Saturday afternoon that her body had been found during the course of a follow-up investigation into her disappearance.

Detectives have determined De Anda’s death was a homicide, police said, adding that at this time they believe this to be an isolated incident.

Police arrested a person of interest on unrelated charges, they said.

The Sacramento Police Department is asking any witnesses with information regarding De Anda’s death to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Anonymous tips can also be submited using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Anyone with information may also be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Michael McGough
mmcgough@sacbee.com
@Mike_McGough

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question